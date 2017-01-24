East Vegas homicide suspect arrested in California

Law enforcement in Southern California arrested a man who Las Vegas Metro police believe was involved in the killing of a woman on Monday.

According to police, Fredrick Daniels, 41, was taken into custody in the Anaheim, CA area at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Earlier that day, police were called to the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

Police located a woman's body inside of an apartment. Police said the victim was visiting a man and a woman living at the apartment. The man was not at the apartment when the victim arrived, but soon came back and got into a verbal altercation with the victim.

The female resident heard gunshots and saw the victim wounded and the suspect leaving the apartment.

Police identified Daniels as the suspect in the case, also learning he was heading to Anaheim. A fugitive task force in California located and arrested Daniels.

Daniels was arrested on a Metro police warrant for murder with a deadly weapon. He is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Monday's incident was marked as the 10th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year. Medical examiners were assigned to identify the victim.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

