Trial set in 2019 for homicide suspect who escaped in Nevada

A homicide defendant whose escape from a Nevada police station and recapture several days later drew intense interest is headed to trial in February 2019 on a capital murder charge.

A Clark County District Court judge on Monday set a trial date more than two years away to allow both sides to prepare for trial for 25-year-old Alonso Perez.

Perez has been jailed since his recapture in September after breaking handcuffs and escaping during questioning by North Las Vegas police.

He's being held without bail.

He faces the death penalty in the August shooting death of 51-year-old Mohammed Robinson at a local fast-food restaurant.

Perez has pleaded not guilty.

He's charged separately and has pleaded not guilty in another Las Vegas murder case, and a felony robbery case.

This story corrects that Perez is held without bail and is charged separately in murder and robbery cases, not two other murder cases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.