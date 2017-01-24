Rider of stolen bike involved in fatal crash on US 95 identified

Troopers stand next to motorcycle on the ground after a rider died in a crash on U.S. 95 near Rainbow Boulevard on Jan. 24, 2017. (FOX5)

Law enforcement identified a man who died when the stolen motorcycle he was on crashed on U.S. 95 on Tuesday.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the rider who died in the incident was 33-year-old Cory Fry, of Pahrump.

NHP said Fry was on bike that was traveling in the left lane of northbound U.S. 95 at 1:36 p.m. near Rainbow Boulevard. Fry was riding an orange, 2008 Honda CBR600R sports bike that was traveling at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner.

The bike approached the Rainbow Boulevard curve when he failed to negotiate the turn, causing him to leave the roadway to the left. NHP said the bike struck the center median wall, causing Fry to be ejected.

Fry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citing an initial investigation, troopers found the bike was reported stolen to Las Vegas Metro police on Jan. 19. Troopers also found the bike's license plate was reported stolen from a separate motorcycle.

It was not known if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The incident marked NHP Southern Command's 7th fatality from a crash this year.

There were no other vehicles or injuries involved.

