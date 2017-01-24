Report: Alleged pimp shared beatings on social media

A man who allegedly put his girlfriend through sex trafficking would film beatings and post it on social media, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report states, Tyree Wright and Angela began a dating relationship a couple of weeks after meeting through a mutual friend. Angela told police he sold her a dream of vacations, happy times and money. Wright also convinced her to work for him as a prostitute and dancer.

Wright referred to himself as her "pimp" throughout the relationship, the report stated. Angela was required to make up to $2,500 a day and pay him the money. Angela said if she did not comply, Wright would beat her. She said she stayed in the relationship out of “desperation” and fear.

Angela told police on one occasion where she tried to leave Wright, she changed the locks on her home and stopped talking to him. She said one day she accidentally left the door unlocked, Wright entered her home and beat her. She said he was on FaceTime and videotaped the beating to play on social media.

The report states on Dec. 31, Wright convinced Angela to go to a nightclub with him. She said he demanded money, which she gave him, and he asked for forgiveness. As the pair left the nightclub, Wright began intimidating Angela and demanded she pay a $10,000 makeup fee. When she refused, he beat her on the side of the road.

On Jan. 13, Angela said she requested a Lyft ride and heard a knock on the door. Angela said she saw a silhouette of a man with a bouquet of flowers and opened the door. She said when she opened the door, the man stepped to the side and Wright charged at her with a “nightstick.” Wright severely beat Angela and damaged other property in her apartment.

Wright was later arrested for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, sex trafficking with a deadly weapon, battery with substantial bodily injury and first degree kidnapping, according to the arrest report.

