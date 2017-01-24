Police arrest suspect in double slaying near downtown Vegas

Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a young mother dead near downtown Las Vegas last week.

Officers took Durwin Allen into custody on Monday, Las Vegas Metro police said. Detectives believe Allen was one of two people who entered a home near Washington Avenue and H Street on Jan. 18 and opened fire on three people. Two of those people died as a result of the shooting.

Allen was booked into Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the second person being sought in the case is a black man in his 20s who stands at about 6 feet and weighs about 180 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The slain victims in the case were identified as Alyssa Nicole Velasco, 27, and Manghum Myron, 33. Both died of gunshots as a result of a homicide, the Clark County Coroner's Office ruled.

A third person inside the apartment at the time was shot in the hand during the incident, police said. That person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

