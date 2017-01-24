Metro searching for suspects of armed robbery at Starbucks

A woman has died and a driver is under arrest after a serious auto-pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas Thursday night.More >
Clark County School District police arrested a 31-year-old special education teacher on one count of child abuse.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a teenager overnight Friday.
A vigil was held Thursday after a four-year-old boy died, his mother suffered critical stab wounds, and the suspect, his father, died after a murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas Wednesday.
A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it.
Metro police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident where the rider was killed and two other vehicles damaged Thursday night.
Charlie Gard, the baby at the center of a dramatic legal health battle in the UK, has died, a family spokesman confirmed to multiple news outlets in the UK on Friday.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a home burglar in Globe who brutally beat a grandmother.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
