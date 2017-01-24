Metro searching for suspects of armed robbery at Starbucks

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for two people suspected of robbing a Starbucks Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:52 a.m. at the shop on 2430 east Flamingo Road, near Eastern Avenue,

Police said two black male suspects entered the business and committed the robbery. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Both suspects left the business and headed northward direction.

A soft lockdown was placed at Helen J. Stewart School during the search for the suspects, but it has since been lifted, police said.

The suspects are outstanding and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not immediately release a detailed description of the suspects.

