1 injured in crash involving school bus in northwest Las Vegas

A bus was involved in a crash near Ann Road and Durango Drive on Jan. 24, 2017. (SrTechLarry/Twitter)

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a school bus in the northwest part of the Valley Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. near Ann Road and Durango Drive.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, no students were reported to be on the bus at the time of the crash.

Las Vegas Metro police said the crash involved a vehicle and the school bus. The driver of the bus was not injured. A woman, who was behind the wheel of the car, sustained moderate injuries.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.