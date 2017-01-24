Two pedestrians struck by vehicle near Eastside Cannery Casino

Police are investigating a crash that left one of two pedestrians in critical condition in east Las Vegas near the Eastside Cannery Hotel and Casino Monday evening.

Two male pedestrians were crossing at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Sun Valley Drive, near Harmon Avenue in the marked crosswalk when a vehicle traveling northbound on Boulder Highway struck them at 7:31 p.m., according to Las Vegas Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The victims were transported to Sunrise Hospital, police said. The 51-year-old pedestrian died at the hospital and the 42-year-old pedestrian remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The driver did not show signs of impairment.

Metro's Fatal Detail will continue investigating the incident. The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway will remain closed pending investigation.

