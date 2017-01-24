Sex trafficking, abuse survivor opens up about experiences

Angela shares her story of survival after she was brutally attacked. (FOX5)

Ten days after the attack, you can still see the bruises on Angela's skin.

"I still have this big bruise from the weapon," she said, pointing at a mark on her face. That weapon was was a metal rod, swung by her abuser. "The weapon broke my arm in half...and I have stitches over my eye."

Angela, who did not want to give her last name, said this was the worst of several beatings from the same man who, for months, trafficked her to strangers.

"As I go through the pain and realize how broken my bones are and how messed up my body is, I'm in shock that something like this could happen and could be inflicted by somebody I thought that I loved."

On January 13, her ex-boyfriend kicked her apartment door open, beat her, and left her for dead, according to Angela.

"This type of stuff definitely doesn't come from somebody who loves you," Angela said while putting her arm back into a sling.

She says she was with the suspect for years, but that relationship turned into sex trafficking.

"If they're taking your money, they're definitely your pimp," she said.

She says the beating was punishment because she tried to cut things off. "I was really being used, and when the person couldn't use me anymore, he came and attacked me."

Now Tyree Wright is behind bars. Shortly after the attack he barricaded himself inside a northwest valley home before police arrested him. He's facing several felony charges including attempted murder and sex trafficking.

"I'm just grateful that I'm alive and I'm a survivor and I'm alive to speak," Angela said. Now she's using that voice to try and help other trafficking and abuse survivors.

"It doesn't matter what level of income you're at, it doesn't matter where you live, it doesn't matter what race you are, anybody can be a victim."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.