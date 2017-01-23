Las Vegas family left with little options for rat infestation

Lashawnda Johnson shows a video on her cell phone of the present rat infestation at her home. (FOX5)

Written by Cherney Amhara

According to a Las Vegas woman, rats are running rogue in her apartment.

“I’m more so disgusted than anything,” said Lashawnda Johnson, who lives at the Corona Del Sol apartments.

Johnson and her sister lived at the Corona Del Sol apartments for a year, but, within a month of renewing her lease, she said she’s had unwanted visitors.

“I’m more so disgusted than anything,” said Johnson. “I fear that there are more. My kids live here. I don’t have people over, because it’s disgusting. I never know when a rat is going to pop up.”

Johnson said even her children don’t feel comfortable sitting on the floor anymore.

“In one month, we have caught four rats successfully,” said Johnson

However, she feels like the management isn’t doing enough.

“They just kept coming back and we’re catching them. Obviously, either there was more than one in the house to begin with or there is still a hole that’s not filled yet,” Johnson thought. "Either way, it’s like they’re not willing to come out.

Sometimes, she said maintenance didn’t come at all.

“I called back again and again and again. I called back four times,” said Johnson. “That’s when she said it wasn’t an emergency maintenance problem.”

FOX5 reached out to the apartment office, but they said they couldn’t give any information about the issue.

Johnson said all she wants is to live rodent-free.

“All I want to do is move apartments,” said Johnson. “I don’t want an eviction, I don’t want anything, I just want to move, that’s it.”

Johnson is also planning to write a letter to corporate in hopes of getting quicker action.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.