Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Owens and Marion

Police said a crash took place Monday night in northeast Las Vegas that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a pedestrian.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the crash happened in the area of Owens Avenue and and Northwind Court, near Nellis Boulevard.

Citing evidence and witness statements, police said a 2010 Dodge Avenger was traveling east on Owens Avenue when it struck a 67-year-old female pedestrian in the travel lane. She was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the case. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with officers, police said.

