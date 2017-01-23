Police search for Henderson hit-and-run driver

Henderson police asked for the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver who left a woman in critical condition.

On Jan. 12 at about 11:50 a.m., someone driving a gray 2005 to 2009 4-door Buick LaCrosse was heading south on Boulder Highway and struck a woman driving a minivan, police said.

The crash caused the minivan to roll and the woman was partially ejected, suffering severe injuries. She was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, according to Henderson Public Information Officer Scott Williams.

According to Henderson police, the Buick fled the scene, without stopping to check on the woman, nor to call 9-1-1. It sustained major front-end damage.

Police released surveillance video to encourage any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

The roadway was closed for about four hours during the initial investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.