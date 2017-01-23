Man wounded in chest after west Vegas shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man wounded in chest after west Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police responded to a report of a shooting in west Las Vegas Monday evening. 

On arrival, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4500 block of South Durango Drive at about 6:45 p.m, according to Metro Lt. Steve Summers.

The man was transported to the University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The suspected shooter, described as a 47-year-old male has been taken into custody as of Monday night. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.