Man wounded in chest after west Vegas shooting

Police responded to a report of a shooting in west Las Vegas Monday evening.

On arrival, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4500 block of South Durango Drive at about 6:45 p.m, according to Metro Lt. Steve Summers.

The man was transported to the University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The suspected shooter, described as a 47-year-old male has been taken into custody as of Monday night.

