Security guard weighs in on shooting during Jared jewelry heist

The man who robbed a Jared jewelry store Saturday night wasn't responsible for killing a female employee, but could still face murder charges, according to the Henderson Police Department.

An unnamed security guard, working at the jewelry store, aimed at the suspect, but instead hit 57-year-old Kimberlee Kincaid-Hill. She later died at a local hospital.

Women cried in the parking lot on Saturday night. They said they knew they had lost their friend and coworker, Kincaid-Hill, before she was even taken to the hospital.

"She was a kind boss. She was the manager," colleague Maria Ryder-Curry said. "(She) made sure she celebrated everybody's birthdays, anniversaries."

Police said the robber shoved a gun in Kincaid-Hill's face when the security guard intervened and confronted him. A spokesman for the department said the security guard felt like either her life or his own life was in danger. That's when the guard accidentally shot his co-worker.

"If it was my company, I would be at a loss for words," Roland Thurber, of Rocky T. Security, said.. "I feel bad for the officer. I feel terrible for the family."

Henderson police declined to release the name of the security company. At least one employee said the security guard on staff was "new."

Thurber said the security guard could potentially be held responsible in a civil lawsuit. For that reason, he said armed security guards are becoming more scarce.

"I'm sure he is just distraught over the whole situation," Thurber said. "He's responsible for every bullet that comes out of that chamber."

Thurber, who prefers to hire either ex-police officers or ex-military, said it's tough to supply armed guards when the liability is so high. Under the current law, security guards must take a two-day training course and pass a shooting test. The firearm test is re-administered every six months, he said.

Security companies can then make a judgment call and provide additional training as they see fit.

"Life is worth so much more than any amount of money, jewelry, those are physical things," Thurber said. "They can be replaced. Life can't."

Many co-workers and customers said they will remember Kincaid-Hill as the type of person who "took care of everyone." She took care of her mother, and now the community is doing its best to take care of her memory.

"She was just the most caring loving human being I've ever met in my life," Ryder-Curry said. "We will never forget her, ever. She just brought joy to all of our lives."

As friends and family honor her life, they are also asking for help to find the robber at the center of this case. He was described as a black man wearing a maroon hoodie along with a black mask and a black beanie who ran west on Sunset Rd.

Officers taped off a white Chevy Tahoe Saturday night in an adjacent Wendy's parking lot. They said they are still unsure if it is related to the case and are trying to determine if it belongs to the suspect.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.