Police tie serial robber to killing at east Vegas bar

Police also released images of the woman who accompanied the man suspected in the killing. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released security video image of a person suspected of shooting and killing another man inside the OK Corral bar on Jan. 21, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Police believe a man, who is on the run for multiple robberies in the east Las Vegas Valley, may have shot and killed a person inside a bar Saturday morning.

During a briefing with the media, Las Vegas Metro police released security camera video of the gunman in the shooting that took place at the OK Corral bar in the 1600 block of North Nellis Boulevard on Jan. 21.

Police said the gunman appeared to have had an argument with the victim prior to the shooting. Lt. Dan McGrath, with Metro's Homicide Section, said the shooter and his girlfriend were seen dancing inside the bar when the man was in an argument with the victim.

Later in the early morning, the shooter is seen leaving the bar, retrieving a handgun and returning, police said. The shooter opened fire on the victim, killing him. A woman who works at the bar was also struck by gunfire. Her injuries were not life-threatening. A GoFundMe account has been created to assist with final expenses for the victim.

During the investigation, police determined the gunman is the same person who is being sought in a string of robberies in the east Valley.

Detectives noted the robber in these incidents opened fire during two of his heists earlier this month. The man also allegedly robbed a customer and narrowly hit a female worker. The robberies took place between Jan. 7 and Jan. 17.

Police described the robber as a Hispanic man in his early to mid 20s. He is 5'9" in height with an average build.

Police said the bilingual suspect wears a bandana covering the lower part of his face. He also sported a gray two-tone hooded sweatshirt and prescription glasses.

According to police, more than 30 people were present at the OK Corral. Detectives are seeking witnesses who were not questioned following to killing to come forward.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

