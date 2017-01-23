Police looking for E. Sahara Avenue stabbing suspect, victim - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police looking for E. Sahara Avenue stabbing suspect, victim


Police investigated the scene of a stabbing in the 3600 block of East Sahara Avenue on Jan. 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5) Police investigated the scene of a stabbing in the 3600 block of East Sahara Avenue on Jan. 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)


A suspect and victim's locations are unknown after a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of East Sahara Avenue, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers have not identified a suspect and were investigating the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for the latest details.

