Nevada ranked 8th best for retirement

Nevada was ranked one of the top ten best places for retirement in the nation.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across different metrics such as weather, cost of living and quality of public hospitals.

The survey placed Nevada as the eighth best state in the country for retirement.

Nevada ranked fifth best for taxpayer ranking, 10th best for number of theaters per capita, 29th best for property-crime rate, 27th for death rate for the population aged 65 or older and 30th for the annual cost of in-home services.

WalletHub ranked Florida as the best place in the country for retirement and Rhode Island as the worst.

