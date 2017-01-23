Coroner identifies woman in scooter struck, killed by vehicle

Police had Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road intersection blocked for a fatal crash on Jan. 10, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a woman in a motorized who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Jan. 10.

Officials said 80-year-old Catherine Lorraine Gainey died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Police said a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard, near Cimarron Road when the driver struck Gainey who was crossing the roadway in a mobility scooter.

Police did not say if impairment was a factor in the crash.

