Moped rider killed in crash identified

Officers at the scene of a fatal crash involving a moped on Jan. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Officials have identified a moped rider killed in a crash on Jan. 18.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 48-year-old David McKean, of Las Vegas, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said McKean was riding a moped south on Fremont Street when he ran a red light an collided with a Toyota Corolla on St. Louis Avenue. McKean was ejected from the moped and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

