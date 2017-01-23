Coroner identifies man killed in Las Vegas double homicide

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified the man killed in a double slaying in central Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 33-year-old Myron Manghum, of North Las Vegas. He died from a gunshot to the head. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Family members identified the female victim as Alyssa Velasco. The coroner’s office ruled she died from a gunshot to the head and neck. The manner was ruled a homicide.

According to police, Manghum and Velasco were found inside an apartment in the 900 block of Washington Avenue, near H Street on Jan. 18.

Police said the investigation indicated, two people who had been in the apartment earlier knocked the door and were allowed in. A short time later, another man heard gunshots and was then shot in the hand. He was able to escape and was treated for his injuries.

Police believe the incident is drug-related and the victims may have known the suspects. No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

