Suspect, officer identified in officer-involved shooting in Jean

The Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall is shown in an undated image. (File)

The man killed and officer involved in an officer-involved shooting in Jean on Saturday have been identified by authorities.

Las Vegas Metro police said Officer Peter Bicsansky, 42, was involved in the shooting. He has been employed with the department since July of 1998 and is currently assigned to Metro’s Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command. Bicsansky was placed on routine paid administrative leave.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in the shooting as 50-year-old Paul Carr Palmer III, of Sedona, Arizona.

Police said Palmer chased hotel employees near Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall while holding a knife after they approached him. The suspect was then met by police. Police warned Palmer before firing a low-lethal shot gun without success. Palmer then charged at Officer Bicsansky with the knife, which led him to fire at Palmer.

[READ MORE: Naked man armed with knife shot and killed by police]

An investigation on the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.