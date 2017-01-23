Metro investigating homicide in east Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue on Jan. 23, 2016. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro said they are investigating a homicide on the east side of the valley Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:05 a.m. in the 3800 block of south Nellis Boulevard, near Twain Avenue.

Police said a woman in her mid-30s was found with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BREAKINGNEWS: .@LVMPD investigating a homicide inside Villa del Rio apartment complex at Nellis & Twain. Woman dead from gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/KyHmMyqaFM — Mike Doria (@MikeDoria) January 23, 2017

According to police, a man and woman in a dating relationship lived at the apartment where the incident took place. The victim, though, did not live there.

Police added the man of the home is the suspect.

"The person who called (police) is a female who lives in the apartment. She had two children with her," said Metro Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath.

Police believe the pre-teen and a toddler were asleep at the time of the shooting.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

