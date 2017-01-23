Report: National fuel prices drop, local cost remains unchanged

While the national average cost of gasoline has dropped in the past week, it remained the same for motorists in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of fuel in Las Vegas was $2.41 per gallon, which is less than the state average of $2.46 per gallon. The national average dropped 3.2 cents to $2.30 per gallon.

The survey conducted by GasBuddy found that prices in Las Vegas Sunday were 3.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 5.2 cents higher per gallon than a month ago. This compares to the national average which increased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and is 46.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago.

GasBuddy reported the cost of gasoline has varied greatly over the past few years. Motorists paid an average of $2.19 per gallon in 2015 and an average of $3.42 per gallon in 2012.

Currently, motorists in nearby San Bernardino paid an average of $2.81 per gallon and $2.78 in Riverside.

GasBuddy said it is too early to predict how President Donald Trump’s ‘America First Energy Plan,’ which hopes to achieve energy independence from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, will impact gas prices, but for now motorists can expect another week of decreases in retail gas prices.

