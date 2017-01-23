Southern Nevada Albertsons and Vons cut store hours - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Southern Nevada Albertsons and Vons cut store hours

Posted: Updated:
An Albertsons supermarket is shown in a Mountain View, Calif. file photo from May 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) An Albertsons supermarket is shown in a Mountain View, Calif. file photo from May 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Several Albertsons and Vons stores in Southern Nevada that were open 24-hours a day have changed operating hours.

The company announced several locations in Boulder City, Henderson and Las Vegas will now be open from 5 a.m. to midnight daily. The change went into effect on Sunday.

The stores impacted by the change are the following:

  • Vons, 6450 Sky Pointe Drive in Las Vegas
  • Vons, 2511 Anthem Village Drive in Henderson
  • Vons, 475 east Windmill Lane in Las Vegas
  • Vons, 2667 east Windmill Parkway in Henderson
  • Vons, 45 east Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson
  • Albertsons, 11720 west Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas
  • Albertsons, 7350 south Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas
  • Albertsons, 1008 Nevada Highway in Boulder City

The change in hours will not impact jobs, the company said.

The company said the decision to cut store hours was made to help “strengthen operational efficiencies,” the company said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.