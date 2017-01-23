Southern Nevada Albertsons and Vons cut store hours

An Albertsons supermarket is shown in a Mountain View, Calif. file photo from May 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Several Albertsons and Vons stores in Southern Nevada that were open 24-hours a day have changed operating hours.

The company announced several locations in Boulder City, Henderson and Las Vegas will now be open from 5 a.m. to midnight daily. The change went into effect on Sunday.

The stores impacted by the change are the following:

Vons, 6450 Sky Pointe Drive in Las Vegas

Vons, 2511 Anthem Village Drive in Henderson

Vons, 475 east Windmill Lane in Las Vegas

Vons, 2667 east Windmill Parkway in Henderson

Vons, 45 east Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson

Albertsons, 11720 west Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas

Albertsons, 7350 south Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas

Albertsons, 1008 Nevada Highway in Boulder City

The change in hours will not impact jobs, the company said.

The company said the decision to cut store hours was made to help “strengthen operational efficiencies,” the company said.

