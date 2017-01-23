Lee Canyon closed to visitors Monday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lee Canyon closed to visitors Monday

Posted: Updated:
A person shovels snow at Lee Canyon. (Source: Jim Seely/Lee Canyon) A person shovels snow at Lee Canyon. (Source: Jim Seely/Lee Canyon)
MT. CHARLESON (FOX5) -

Lee Canyon will be closed to visitors on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the resort, extreme weather conditions forced Lee Canyon to close down for the day. The resort recorded nine new inches of snow over the past 24 hours. It was not immediately known when it would reopen. 

Crews are working on the issues caused by snow and high winds, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who purchased day tickets for Monday will be contacted by the resort.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.