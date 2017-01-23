Lee Canyon closed to visitors Monday

Lee Canyon will be closed to visitors on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the resort, extreme weather conditions forced Lee Canyon to close down for the day. The resort recorded nine new inches of snow over the past 24 hours. It was not immediately known when it would reopen.

LEE CANYON WILL NOT BE OPENING TODAY, MON, JAN 23 We are currently working on the issues caused by the snow and high winds. — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) January 23, 2017

Crews are working on the issues caused by snow and high winds, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who purchased day tickets for Monday will be contacted by the resort.

