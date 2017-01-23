HPD: Runaway teen safely returns home

Henderson police said a runaway teenager returned home Monday morning.

The department said Masun Moses, 13, returned home at 7:45 a.m. He was uninjured.

Moses was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home at the Pacific Island Apartments near north Green Valley Parkway and west Warm Springs Road on Sunday at about 3 p.m.

Moses was described as being 5’8” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with a Nike swoosh symbol, black jogging pants, with black and neon colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Moses’ whereabouts should contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

