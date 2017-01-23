Firefighters save 3 in swift water rescue

Location of where a swift water rescue took place in a Las Vegas wash on Jan. 22, 2017. (Courtesy: CCFD)

Flood waters were on the rise Sunday, including in Las Vegas washes, as heavy rains pushed through the valley.

Clark County Firefighters responded to a swift-water rescue call in the wash below the Hard Rock hotel-casino parking garage, near Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, at about 12:15 p.m.

Three people were swept away when the rushing waters went through a homeless encampment in the area.

Firefighters said they were able to remove a manhole cover downstream and rescue the people in stable condition.

The group said they built a makeshift dam to try and keep something like this from happening, but it did not withstand the pressure of the water.

"Sometimes it does work. We use many items, like old rugs that we find," said Alvin Ryals, member of the camp.

Seven homeless people live at this location and all were able to escape the flooding incident uninjured.

