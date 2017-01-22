Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Yordano Ventura, left, and Andy Marte died is seperate car crashes. Yordano Ventura, left, and Andy Marte died is seperate car crashes.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) -- Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it's not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving his a house along the highway between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the capital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.