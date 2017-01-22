Slain Henderson jewelry store employee identified, suspect searc - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slain Henderson jewelry store employee identified, suspect search continues

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance footage photo released of Jared Jewelers attempted robbery suspect on Jan. 21, 2017. (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department) Surveillance footage photo released of Jared Jewelers attempted robbery suspect on Jan. 21, 2017. (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Authorities have identified a Jared The Galleria of Jewelry employee who was killed during an attempted robbery Saturday night in Henderson.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Kimberlee Ann Kincaid-Hill, of Henderson. 

The Henderson Police Department responded to reports of a robbery at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, located at 1071 W. Sunset Rd. near Marks Street, at about 8:45 p.m. 

Arriving officers found Kincaid-Hill shot inside of the store, the department said. The suspect left the scene after the attempted robbery.

Police said Kincaid-Hill was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, but later died due to the injuries sustained.

The department reported Kincaid-Hill was shot by a security guard at the store. The guard fired a round to try and subdue the robbery suspect, but missed.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot, westbound on Sunset, without any merchandise or cash from the business. He is also facing murder charges, as the killing was committed during the attempted robbery.

The wanted man is described by police as a black male, approximately 5'6" to 5'10" tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask and dark beanie while carrying a black bag or backpack.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 for continued coverage on this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.