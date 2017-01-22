Slain Henderson jewelry store employee identified, suspect search continues

Authorities have identified a Jared The Galleria of Jewelry employee who was killed during an attempted robbery Saturday night in Henderson.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Kimberlee Ann Kincaid-Hill, of Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department responded to reports of a robbery at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, located at 1071 W. Sunset Rd. near Marks Street, at about 8:45 p.m.

Arriving officers found Kincaid-Hill shot inside of the store, the department said. The suspect left the scene after the attempted robbery.

Police said Kincaid-Hill was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, but later died due to the injuries sustained.

The department reported Kincaid-Hill was shot by a security guard at the store. The guard fired a round to try and subdue the robbery suspect, but missed.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot, westbound on Sunset, without any merchandise or cash from the business. He is also facing murder charges, as the killing was committed during the attempted robbery.

The wanted man is described by police as a black male, approximately 5'6" to 5'10" tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask and dark beanie while carrying a black bag or backpack.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

