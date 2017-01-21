Driver ejected from semi-truck crash near US 95 and Eastern

The front-end of the semi-truck shows extensive damage after crash. (FOX5)

Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a semi-truck crash that left a driver in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, says the male driver was ejected from the cab of the jackknifed semi-truck shortly after 1 p.m. The victim was transported to the University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The right two lanes of the U.S. 95 southbound near Eastern will remain closed pending investigation and clean up of the crash. No further information regarding the cause of the crash were disclosed at this time.

#Update All 95SB traffic closed at Las Vegas Blvd, vehicles being diverted off at LV Blvd while NHP investigates crash scene #avoidthearea — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 21, 2017

