Driver ejected from semi-truck crash near US 95 and Eastern - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver ejected from semi-truck crash near US 95 and Eastern

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
The front-end of the semi-truck shows extensive damage after crash. (FOX5) The front-end of the semi-truck shows extensive damage after crash. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a semi-truck crash that left a driver in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, says the male driver was ejected from the cab of the jackknifed semi-truck shortly after 1 p.m. The victim was transported to the University Medical Center with critical injuries. 

The right two lanes of the U.S. 95 southbound near Eastern will remain closed pending investigation and clean up of the crash. No further information regarding the cause of the crash were disclosed at this time.

