Naked man armed with knife shot and killed by police

Las Vegas Metro police responded to multiple calls reporting a nude man in Jean near the pool area of the Gold Strike hotel-casino Saturday morning.

We are currently investigating an #OIS in Jean, Nevada near the Gold Strike Hotel & Gambling Hall. Expect a heavy police presence. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 21, 2017

The man was approached by two hotel employees and began chasing the employees while holding a knife. The suspect was met by police in the southeast parking lot of the hotel while still holding the knife, according to Metro.

After numerous warnings by police went ignored, a Metro officer fired a low-lethal shot gun without success. The suspect then charged at the officer with the knife, which led the officer to fire multiple shots striking the suspect numerous times.

The suspect was pronounced deceased by members of the Clark County Fire Department after attempts to render aid were unsuccessful.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Clark County Coroner after notifying next of kin. The officer's identity will be released after 48 hours, according to Metro policy.

This is the second office involved shooting for 2017. Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.