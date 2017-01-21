Police investigate shooting at Las Vegas nightclub

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a nightclub in northeast Las Vegas on Jan. 21, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting after a fight broke out at a Las Vegas nightclub in the northeast part of town Saturday morning.

Officers reported two people were shot at the OK Corral nightclub, located in the 1600 block of N. Nellis Blvd. near Owens Avenue, after a fight took place inside the business.

One man was shot and killed in the incident according to Metro and another woman was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Citing the investigation, the shooter and the male victim were involved in a physical confrontation. Detectives say the shooter left the club, then returned with a gun and shot the victim. Police say the woman, who is an employee at the bar, may have been struck unintentionally.

Police said they continue to search for the suspected shooter involved. They described the wanted man as a Hispanic male in his 20s, with a ponytail and was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt and glasses.

Metro is calling a security guard at the nightclub brave for chasing the suspect after the shooting.

A heavy police presence was reported Saturday morning in the area at about 7 a.m. Viewers informed FOX5 that numerous Metro vehicles had blocked traffic near the nightclub.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation. This is the 9th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

