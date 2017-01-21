Women's March on Washington planned for Las Vegas

Screen shot of the proposed Women's March on Washington route in downtown Las Vegas for Jan. 21, 2017. (FOX5)

Women across Nevada are organizing with the National Women's March on Washington to host solidarity marches in Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday.

The planned marches join the global movement of marchers for justice and equality for all people according to the Battle Born Progress organization.

The organization says the National Women's March on Washington is an inclusive movement that will send a bold message to the government on their first day in office that women's rights are human rights.

"We want to ensure that this country knows women are not happy, and when we get angry, change happens. We make things happen. This effort is not anti-Trump, this is pro-women. This is a continuation of a struggle women have been dealing with for a very long time. In this moment, we are connecting and being as loud as possible," said National March co-founder Tamika Mallory.

The march in Las Vegas is planned to start at 11 a.m. downtown at the Llama Lot, 152 N. 9th St., and end with a rally at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

The march in Reno will start at 9 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse located at 400 S. Virginia St. and end at the City Plaza after marching down Virginia Street.

Nevada representatives, local leaders and 15 other groups have said they also plan to participate in the Las Vegas march.

