Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash near Boulder Highway

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash that took the life of a pedestrian Friday night in the east part of town.

According to Metro Lt. Carlos Hank, a man was in the roadway on Flamingo Road, west of Boulder Highway, when he was struck by a Dodge Caravan at about 11 p.m.

Witnesses told officers the Caravan turned around after the collision and remained on scene. While police said the pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The 76-year-old driver of the Dodge showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests according to the police. He was then taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

This was the fifth traffic related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.