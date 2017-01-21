Shooting investigated at Fremont Street Experience

A sign for Fremont Street Experience is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

At least one shot was fired at the busy Fremont Street Experience tourist attraction Friday night, Las Vegas Metro police said.

According to police, an investigation of the shooting was focused at 450 Fremont St. near the Denny's restaurant.

Police said there were no injuries as a result of the incident. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

