Teen hit, injured by vehicle at northwest Vegas intersection

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian near Vegas Drive and Cimarron Road on Jan. 20, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

A teen was sent to the hospital Friday night with life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas.

According to Lt. CJ Jenkins, of Las Vegas Metro police, the incident happened at the intersection of Vegas Drive and Cimarron Road. The time of the call was 5:48 p.m.

A 2015 Fiat driven by 71-year-old James Long, was traveling eastbound on Vegas Drive when he struck one of two teens who were crossing a marked crosswalk, Jenkins said.

Police said the 15-year-old female victim was rushed to University Medical Center Trauma in critical but stable condition.

Police closed off a 200-yard portion of Vegas Drive east of Cimarron.

