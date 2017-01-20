Gas worker caught on camera urinating on the job

A customer reported a gas worker to the police after her surveillance cameras caught him peeing next to the gas meter in her side yard.

Allie Johnson wasn't outside to witness it, but she watched it live on her surveillance cameras.

"As soon as he turned around, he started unzipping his pants," she said. "I was just mortified... because my son who is 13 years old was watching it with me and we were just like, 'No, he's not! No, he's not!'"

The video doesn't show anything inappropriate, but it is obvious that the employee decided his bladder couldn't hold it. He looked around to make sure nobody was watching before "watering the plants."

"Not that kind of water," said Johnson. "Uh, yeah. Didn't need that."

Johnson said it might sound like a joke, but she takes pride in her house and her property.

"People think that it's okay, and it's not okay," she said. "It is a law for a reason, because if we just allow everybody to do that, everybody can just urinate wherever they want to."

When FOX5 first posted the video, a lot of people commented that the homeowner should give the man a break. They said he's clearly not a pervert, and "when you have to go, you have to go."

Johnson said the worker aimed and didn't pee on her wall. Instead he just "saturated the leaves."

"He probably was trying to hold it in... and then he was courteous enough to put his gloves on when he did his final shake," she said. "I would hate to see anyone lose their job."

Still, Johnson called Southwest Gas and the Henderson Police Department. She said the worker needs to be taught a lesson.

"Southwest Gas has determined that the individual involved in this incident was not a Southwest Gas employee, but an employee of a contractor company performing work for Southwest Gas," wrote the company in an email. "As a result, the contracting company has assured us that this individual will no longer perform any work for Southwest Gas. Southwest Gas expects a superior level of professionalism from employees and contractors at all times and holds them to the highest standards of conduct."

The Henderson Police Department was unable to give an update on Friday because their office is closed.

Johnson said she would have been more than happy to allow the worker inside to use her restroom. She also said there are at least three nearby businesses with public restrooms.

"You gotta go? You gotta go," she said, "but you are here to service and do a job."

UPDATE: FOX5 received information from the Henderson Police Department which indicates Johnson no longer wants the employee to be arrested. Police described it as a "misdemeanor not committed in our presence," therefore it would require witness cooperation to prosecute.

