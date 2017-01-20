Family having trouble coping after loved one's dismemberment death

A family whose loved one's body was found burned and dismembered inside a suitcase is having trouble coping with the heinous death.

Ulysses Molina, 32, was identified as the body found inside a suitcase left in the 4600 block of Lake Mead Boulevard on Dec. 28. The body was left and such an unrecognizable state that medical examiners used DNA testing to determine Molina's remains.

In the three weeks that followed his death, Molina's family has had trouble coping, including his two-year-old niece Bella.

During an interview with the family, the two year old continuously said, "Ti-Ti, love you. Miss you." Bella calls her uncle "Ti-Ti," which is short for "Tio." Her family said she continues to ask for her uncle.

"I feel like I lost my best friend," said Celina Gonzalez, Molina's sister. "I just miss everything about him."

Ulysses' mother, who asked not to be identified, said she last saw Ulysses on Christmas Day. According to Molina's mother, he was going out with friends but said he'd be back later for family celebrations.

Molina was never seen again.

"[Dec. 26], I woke up at 2 a.m., I felt a knock. I felt something inside of me. Something was wrong," she said.

That feeling, she believes, was the moment her son died. Two days later, a body was found, and Molina's mother said, when she heard the news, she immediately knew it was her son.

"It hurts. I'm confused. I'm angry," she said sobbing. "I cannot explain the feelings I have right now."

According to the family, Molina's body remains at the Clark County Coroner's Office, because they can't afford a funeral. Calls to the coroner's office regarding this went unanswered.

"[Ulysses] has had enough pain and I have been through this pain. I still feel him, it hurts so much it's unexplainable," His mother says.

For now, the family said they are trying to take it day by day. They are praying to heal their broken hearts.

"He's my son! He's my son," Molina's mother cried out. "It's very hard! Day by day, I miss him more and more it only gets worse."

A GoFundMe account was set up to raise money for the Molina's funeral. In addition, the family is holding a car wash to raise money. It's set for Saturday at the 7-Eleven near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. It's between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

