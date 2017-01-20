Clark County issues 10,000th same-sex marriage license - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Clark County issues 10,000th same-sex marriage license

Clark County Marriage License Bureau issued its 10,000th same-sex marriage license on Jan. 20, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Clark County Marriage License Bureau issued its 10,000th same-sex marriage license on Jan. 20, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
Same-sex marriages in Las Vegas approached a milestone Friday.

According to Clark County, its Marriage License Bureau issued its 10,000th license for same-sex nuptials. The identified the couple as Jennifer Dickerson and Amanda Falzone of Colorado Springs, CO.

The bureau began issuing licenses for gay marriages on Oct. 9, 2014, several months after the U.S. Supreme Courts landmark ruling to allow those marriages to take place.

Since then, same-sex marriage licenses were issued at a expedient pace in Las Vegas. On Jan. 7, 2015, Clark County issued its 1,000th same-sex marriage license. On New Year's Eve in 2015, the 5,000th same-sex marriage license was issued.

For the milestone couple, they will receive congratulatory gifts from members of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce:

  • Chapel of Flowers - $1,000 gift card to be used towards a ceremony
  • Paint and Party - two gift cards for a painting session
  • Mandalay Bay – two-night complimentary stay and dinner for two at one of their restaurants
  • Photo Tours Vegas/LV Wedding Connection – one-hour walking photo tour
  • LilPink Party Bus – two-hour charter for the couple.
  • Bowties Tuxedo - tuxedos for the grooms or brides
  • Caesars Entertainment - two passes to the High Roller observation wheel at The LINQ Promenade
  • The Luxor - couples massage at Nurture Spa at Luxor
  • The Mob Museum - Two tickets
  • Face2Toe - complete makeover beauty treatment for two including facial, pedicure and manicure
  • Reverend Julie Nourish - discounted wedding ceremony
  • Dawn Angela Mickens of Timeless Connection - free wedding ceremony
  • Ace of Hearts Wedding Chapel - free wedding package
  • OS Photo Booths – 10 percent off their $350 package
  • The Little Neon Chapel – free wedding ceremony, photos,    DVD, flowers, and photos on Fremont Street
  • Elegant Vegas Weddings - free wedding ceremony
  • Ceremony of Dreams - complimentary ceremony
  • The Plaza Hotel - $1,000 wedding package for a ceremony in their chapel
  • Info Allure - 15 additional photos to any wedding package
  • Enchanted Florist - $?50 gift certificate
  • Classic Entertainment - live music for the couple's ceremony and cocktail hour
  • Frick Photo - free wedding photography
  • Royal Wedding Chapel – wedding ceremony package in their Garden Chapel
  • The Ritz of Las Vegas - wedding ceremony and reception for 50 guests
  • The Aria Hotel – wedding ceremony, Fantasy wedding package

On average, about 120,000 overall marriages take place in Las Vegas each year.

