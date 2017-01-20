Clark County issues 10,000th same-sex marriage license

Same-sex marriages in Las Vegas approached a milestone Friday.

According to Clark County, its Marriage License Bureau issued its 10,000th license for same-sex nuptials. The identified the couple as Jennifer Dickerson and Amanda Falzone of Colorado Springs, CO.

10,000th same-sex marriage license in #Vegas issued to Jennifer Dickerson and Amanda Falzone from Colorado Springs! ?????? #weddingcapital pic.twitter.com/lTfWurKt5Z — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 21, 2017

The bureau began issuing licenses for gay marriages on Oct. 9, 2014, several months after the U.S. Supreme Courts landmark ruling to allow those marriages to take place.

Since then, same-sex marriage licenses were issued at a expedient pace in Las Vegas. On Jan. 7, 2015, Clark County issued its 1,000th same-sex marriage license. On New Year's Eve in 2015, the 5,000th same-sex marriage license was issued.

For the milestone couple, they will receive congratulatory gifts from members of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce:

Chapel of Flowers - $1,000 gift card to be used towards a ceremony

Paint and Party - two gift cards for a painting session

Mandalay Bay – two-night complimentary stay and dinner for two at one of their restaurants

Photo Tours Vegas/LV Wedding Connection – one-hour walking photo tour

LilPink Party Bus – two-hour charter for the couple.

Bowties Tuxedo - tuxedos for the grooms or brides

Caesars Entertainment - two passes to the High Roller observation wheel at The LINQ Promenade

The Luxor - couples massage at Nurture Spa at Luxor

The Mob Museum - Two tickets

Face2Toe - complete makeover beauty treatment for two including facial, pedicure and manicure

Reverend Julie Nourish - discounted wedding ceremony

Dawn Angela Mickens of Timeless Connection - free wedding ceremony

Ace of Hearts Wedding Chapel - free wedding package

OS Photo Booths – 10 percent off their $350 package

The Little Neon Chapel – free wedding ceremony, photos, DVD, flowers, and photos on Fremont Street

Elegant Vegas Weddings - free wedding ceremony

Ceremony of Dreams - complimentary ceremony

The Plaza Hotel - $1,000 wedding package for a ceremony in their chapel

Info Allure - 15 additional photos to any wedding package

Enchanted Florist - $?50 gift certificate

Classic Entertainment - live music for the couple's ceremony and cocktail hour

Frick Photo - free wedding photography

Photo Tours Vegas/LV Wedding Connection – one-hour walking photo tour

Royal Wedding Chapel – wedding ceremony package in their Garden Chapel

The Ritz of Las Vegas - wedding ceremony and reception for 50 guests

The Aria Hotel – wedding ceremony, Fantasy wedding package

On average, about 120,000 overall marriages take place in Las Vegas each year.

