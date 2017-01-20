Teen suspected of killing Chaparral grad appointed attorney

The teen suspected of shooting a Chaparral High School graduate to death made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

A judge appointed a lawyer to Richard Newsome during his initial appearance. The judge did not set bail for Newsome. It will be discussed during the preliminary hearing on Feb. 6.

Police believe Newsome fired the gunshots that killed Richard Nelson during a fight between two families.

Newsome’s mother, Tianna Thomas, was also arrested on one count of accessory to murder with a deadly weapon. Thomas was released on bail and her next court appearance is scheduled on April. 3.

