Save-A-Lot stores closing in Las Vegas

Save-A-Lot will be closing its doors for good in Las Vegas.

The company confirmed it is closing stores in California and Nevada. Overall, the decision will impact 13 corporate locations, a retailer owned store and a distribution center. There are four stores in the Las Vegas area that will be closing.

A spokesperson said the closures will allow resources to focus on building out markets with a larger presence.

The spokesperson said associates will receive a severance package and outplacement services to assist with the transition.

A closing date was not immediately disclosed.

