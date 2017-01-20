Save-A-Lot stores closing in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Save-A-Lot stores closing in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A shopper walks into a Save-A-Lot store on Jan. 20, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) A shopper walks into a Save-A-Lot store on Jan. 20, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Save-A-Lot will be closing its doors for good in Las Vegas. 

The company confirmed it is closing stores in California and Nevada. Overall, the decision will impact 13 corporate locations, a retailer owned store and a distribution center. There are four stores in the Las Vegas area that will be closing. 

A spokesperson said the closures will allow resources to focus on building out markets with a larger presence. 

The spokesperson said associates will receive a severance package and outplacement services to assist with the transition. 

A closing date was not immediately disclosed. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

