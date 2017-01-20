Las Vegas Sands paying $7M to settle corrupt practices probe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Sands paying $7M to settle corrupt practices probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

U.S. authorities say billionaire Sheldon Adelson's casino company is paying almost $7 million to settle a foreign corrupt practices investigation of the firm's former relationship with a consultant in Macao and China.

Justice Department and FBI officials said Thursday the agreement with Las Vegas Sands Corp. resolves a probe into more than $60 million paid to an unnamed agent retained in 2006 for business dealings including efforts to acquire a Chinese basketball team.

The penalty is in addition to a $9 million civil payment the company made in April to settle a federal Securities and Exchange Commission investigation that found some payments to the consultant weren't properly authorized or documented.

A Sands spokesman said Thursday the company is pleased that "all inquiries related to these issues have now been completely resolved."

