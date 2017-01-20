PD: Man killed in fatal collision near Tropicana, Jones

Police investigate a fatal collision behind a business near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard on Jan. 20, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal collision in the west part of town Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of W. Tropicana Ave., just east of Jones Boulevard, at around 9 a.m. for a fatal investigation.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police told FOX5 it appeared a truck was making a delivery to a business in the area. The truck left and another arrived in the loading dock area and discovered a body. Police believe the first truck pinned the person then left.

The driver returned to the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Police believe the victim may have been homeless.

The incident remains under investigation.

