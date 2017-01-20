Vacant building fire causes road closures

Crews battle a fire at a vacant building near Fourth Street and Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 20, 2017. (Source: Tyson Wrensch)

Road closures are in place as crews tackle a blaze near downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are responding to the incident near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fourth Street.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from a vacant building that was previously used by squatters, the department said.

Las Vegas Metro police closed down southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Charleston and Fourth Street.

The cause of the fire and estimated damage have not been released.

