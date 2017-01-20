Bomb threat resolved at Nellis AFB

A heavy police presence was reported early Friday morning at Nellis Air Force Base due to an incident involving a bomb threat.

Las Vegas Metro police said they were called to the base, located just east of the Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road intersection, at about 3:45 a.m. to assist in shutting down the main gate for an incident.

Nellis Air Force base officials said the closure of the main gate was due to a bomb threat and emergency services responded.

@NellisAFB main gate closed due to an incident involving a bomb threat. Out of precaution, base emergency services have responded. — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) January 20, 2017

Viewers informed FOX5 that numerous locations were blocked by Las Vegas Metro police near Nellis AFB from the initial call.

Travel delays were reported on Las Vegas Boulevard from Craig to Range Road according to the Regional Transportation Commission during the investigation.

Officials at the base updated the situation after 7 a.m. and reported the threat had been resolved.

Bomb threat incident is resolved, @NellisAFB main gate opening shortly. — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) January 20, 2017

Nellis AFB Public Affairs said the incident started when a suspected drunk driver arrived at the main gate and stated he had a bomb in the car after being questioned by security forces. However, after an investigation authorities did not find any evidence of explosives.

"We take all threats to our Airmen, families and installation seriously. We are grateful for the support of local law enforcement during today's events," said Colonel Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, "We are glad the situation terminated uneventfully."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.