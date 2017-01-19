Man sentenced to prison after northwest Vegas fatal crash

A judge handed down a prison sentence to a man who was convicted in a DUI crash that killed a 19-year-old Las Vegas man last year.

On Thursday, Paul Adams, 46, was ordered to serve seven-and-a-half to 20 years in prison for his role in the July 22 crash. He was also ordered to pay $183,000 in restitution.

According to police, Adams was in a Mercedes Benz that rear-ended a Kia Rondo near Charleston and Rampart boulevards. The crash resulted in the death of Francis Manalo, who was in the Kia.

Police also said Adams attempted to drive away from the collision but was stopped by an off-duty security guard.

Adams failed field sobriety tests administered after the crash.

