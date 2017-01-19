30 seasonal jobs up for grabs at JW Marriott, Rampart Casino

We're a handful of months away from pool season in Las Vegas.

While the temperature outside doesn't call for bikinis and trunks, many Valley resorts are now seeking workers who can assist them at the pool.

The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino are hosting a job fair on Friday, Feb. 3 to fill more than 30 positions for the warmer months.

Those who wish to apply are encouraged to fill out an application before the hiring event at theresortatsummerlin.com/careers.

Open positions include bartender, food runner, lead bartender, lead lifeguard and specialty beverage server.

The job fair is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the property's Grand Ballroom A & B. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino are located at 221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas.

